LIVE: 2nd National MSME Awards 2019

August 1, 2019

 

The Federal government of Nigeria in its effort to deliver promises regarding government intervention on small and medium businesses is currently holding the second edition of the National MSME Award.

The annual event is targeted at rewarding outstanding businesses across the country.

In attendance is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

