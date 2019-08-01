PHOTOS: Army Launches Four Mine Resistant Vehicles

Nigerian Army has unveiled four Mine Resistant Anti Ambush Protected Vehicles designed and manufactured in Nigeria in collaboration with Proforce Limited today 1 August 2019.

The vehicles are to enhance its capacity in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin commissioned the vehicles at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Asokoro Abuja.

According to a statement by the army, “the MRAP vehicles are a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Army and Proforce Limited and is in line with the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the desire and commitment of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai for the Army to be self reliant and the need to develop indigenous production of Defence hardwares.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Olonisakin commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for pressing on in the fight against insurgency and other forms of insecurity across the nation.

Gen Olonisakin assured Nigerians that the armed forces must continue to develop capacity to confront the security situations in the country.

Under the leadership of Lt Gen TY Buratai, Nigerian Army has successfully established the first ever Army vehicle Manufacturing company in Nigeria and indeed in Africa and it has already commenced the manufacture/production of various types of Armored Personnel Carriers, MRAP, Mine Clearance System, ballistic vests, military boots combat, bullets proof vehicles, ballistic helmets, protective jackets among other military hardwares.

The army says the MRAP vehicles will be inducted into the Frontline in the Northeast to fight terrorism and insurgency in the country. More of these vehicles and other combat capabilities or enablers are also expected soon.

Below are more photos from the launch ceremony.