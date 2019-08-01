VIDEO: Trailer Accident Causes Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A heavily laden trailer has rammed into the pavement at the Berger-Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in South-west Nigeria.

The accident is said to have occurred very early in the morning on Thursday and has left many travellers outwards Lagos stranded.

As at 9 am, officials from relevant authorities are already at the scene making effort to clear the road.

They include the police and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) among others.

READ ALSO: Presidential Election Tribunal Adjourns Until August 21

Authorities have yet to confirm whether there is any casualty in the incident.

See photos below: