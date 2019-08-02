At Least One Killed In Abuja Flood

At least one person has died and others injured in a flood at the Galadimawa axis of Abuja.

The flood ensued following a downpour this morning around parts of the nation’s capital.

Worst hit from the flooding this time is the Karu, Lokogoma and Galadimawa.

Galadimawa is 15 minutes away from the city center and the flooding in this area comes as a bit of a disappointment as eyewitnesses say a similar incident was recorded just a week ago.

After hours of rescue efforts, one of the victims was rescued by the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency.