Ex-Lawmaker Arraigned Over Alleged Land Fraud

An immediate past member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Muhammed Adebayo, has been arraigned at the State High Court.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought Adebayo before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye on Thursday on six counts bordering on land fraud.

According to a statement from the anti-graft agencies, Count Two of the charges read: “That you, Mohammed Adebayo, sometimes in July 2013 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N950,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only from one Mary Omowunmi Kolade on the false pretence that three plots of land (situated at Molete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State) which you sold to her belonged to you, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences.”

The former lawmaker, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Counsel for the EFCC, T. Ola, thereafter, urged to court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

On his part, the defence counsel, M. Yusuf, moved the bail application of his client.

Justice Oyinlola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

He also adjourned until September 24 for the commencement of trial.