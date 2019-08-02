FAAN Suspends Security Officer Over Alleged Theft

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended an aviation security officer, identified as Jennifer Luka, over alleged theft.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

“Following a report of theft involving an aviation security officer, Jennifer Luka at the Yola International Airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended indefinitely the officer involved, pending the completion of an investigation into the case.

“The Authority has consequently handed over the erring officer to the appropriate security agency for further questioning and prosecution,” the statement read in part.

The agency said it regrets this unfortunate incident and the conduct of Jennifer, “which does not reflect the values of the Authority and its staff.”

They, therefore, re-assured the general public that Nigeria airports remain safe and secure for travellers and other airport users.