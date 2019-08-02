FG Postpones Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government has postponed the planned repair works scheduled to begin August 3, 2019 on the Berger to Ogun River axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a communique by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the rehabilitation has been moved to the second of September.

The Federal Controller of Works, Engineer A.O Kuti, notes that the postponement was to enable for effective traffic management plan, as well as to show sensitivity to Nigerians.

It adds that the government and the constructors have reviewed the work plan and come of with the 2nd of September as a suitable date.

