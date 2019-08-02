Hoodlums Attack Ibadan Market Destroy Vehicles, Other Valuables

Commercial activities at Shasha market, one of the largest vegetable markets in Oyo State has been grounded as a result of violence unleashed by hoodlums who attacked the market.

The crisis erupted the wee hours of the Friday when some hoodlums allegedly came with dangerous weapons to attack traders and some residents of the area.

Security agents have since arrived the market to ensure normalcy is restored and to prevent escalation of the crisis.

Oyo State police commissioner Shina Olukolu who led a team of security men to the scene dispelled the rumour that it was a fight between Yoruba and Hausa communities at Shasha.

He then assured that calm has been restored to the market and security agents are on standby to ensure no further breach of peace in the market or any other within the state.

See more photos from the scene of the incident below…