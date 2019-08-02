Ogun Police Confirm Kidnap Of Pastors Along Lagos-Benin Expressway

The Ogun state police command has confirmed the adoption of five persons believed to be clergymen, along Ogbere axis of the Lagos/Benin expressway.

According to the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victims were adopted while travelling from the eastern part of the country when the commercial bus they were travelling in was blocked around 3am by the gunmen at a location between Ondo and Ogun states.

He however, said that the command could not ascertain that the abducted persons were ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were on their way to the church Ministers’ Conference holding at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

Speaking further on the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer explained that the gunmen, after forcing the vehicle to a halt, whisked away four men and a woman into the forest, leaving the driver, a sick passenger and his wife in the vehicle.

He however, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has personally led the police rescue team to the location.

“The police has been able to survey the forest and the possible hideout of the abductors aerially, with the aid of the police helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja.” he said adding that “the rescue team was getting close to the location of the kidnappers, saying caution would be exercised by the team in order not to jeopardise the lives of the victims during the rescue operation.”