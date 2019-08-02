Police Arrest Nine In Shasha Violent Attack

The Oyo state police command says it has arrested nine people in connection with the violent attack on traders and residents of shasha market in Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan.

This was disclosed by the Oyo state police commissioner, Mr Shina Olukolu.

Mr Olukolu who made this known to newsmen late on Friday, warned mischievous persons to desist from peddling falsehood regarding the issue, especially on social media where it had been reported that a tribal clash had ensued within the Shahsha community.

He added that the crisis was quelled with the joint efforts of both the Yoruba and Hausa community in and around the market, noting that nothing would be allowed to truncate the peaceful co-existence that has existed in the community for decades.

Commercial activities at the Shasha market, one of the largest vegetable markets in Oyo state were halted earlier on Friday as a result of a violent disruption within the market.

Report has it that a disgruntled scrap dealer who was prevented from defecating on a particular spot near the market started the trouble.

It is said that the scarp dealer went away only to return with his friends to attack those who drove him off.

The police waded into the matter and made a couple of arrests, some of those arrested were immediately charged to court.