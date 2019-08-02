Police Arrest Illegal Arms Dealer With 10,000 Live Cartridges

The Oyo State police command on Thursday recovered 10,000 rounds of live cartridges from four suspected arms dealer who allegedly supplies arms and ammunitions to various armed robbery groups in the state.

The four suspects were among the 22 suspects paraded at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital, by the commissioner of police, Shina Olukolu.

READ ALSO: New UN Report Shows Alarming Record Number Of Children Killed, Maimed In Conflict

Also in the group are two young women caught with pistols and suspected to be armourers for a notorious robbery syndicate.

Other members of the group were arrested for various offences ranging from stealing, armed robbery, and obtaining money under false pretence as in the case of a fake microfinance bank operator who specialises in duping unsuspecting members of the public.

Police boss in the state while reiterating his resolve to rid the state of criminal elements said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to make Oyo State unconducive for criminals.

Olukolu noted that the heightened criminal activities would not deter the police but rather spur it on to ensure that the menace is controlled and safety of lives and property is assured.