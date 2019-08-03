Police Rescue Remaining Four Abducted ‘Pastors’

The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued the remaining four persons abducted in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this on Saturday following the rescue of a woman, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was also kidnapped earlier.

Mrs Chidinma is a deaconess at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), the police confirmed.

The five victims were abducted by armed men on Friday on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

According to Oyeyemi, all the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt from their abductors by operatives of the Command.

Hours after their kidnap, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had ordered a massive manhunt for their captors.

Similarly, the police chief sent security operatives after the killers of Reverend Father Paul Offu, a Catholic Priest in charge of St. James the Greater Parish Catholic Church Ugbawka in Enugu state.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, tactical and operational assets of the police have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command taking the lead role in the search and rescue operations.

He also said crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), were deployed in Enugu State to complement the Command in their investigations into the killing of the Catholic priest.