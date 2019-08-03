Gunmen Kidnap University Lecturer In Kaduna

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a university lecturer identified as Abubakar Idris in Kaduna State.

The police authorities in the state confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Channels Television on Saturday.

In the statement, the spokesperson for Kaduna State Police Command, Mr Yakubu Sabo, noted that the victim is a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State.

He explained that the lecturer was abducted on Friday night at his residence at Baranawa area in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer added that after an investigation was conducted into the abduction, it was discovered that Idris was likely trailed by the hoodlums while he was returning home.

He was said to have been forced into his captors’ car after while they zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Mr Sabo, however, said the Command was already making efforts rescue the victim.

He added that the suspects would also be apprehended and brought to justice.