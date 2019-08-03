Security: Banditry, Political Violence, Others ‘Have Become New Threats’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the new trend of security challenges in the country, despite efforts by his administration to secure the people and their properties.

He stated this in his speech as the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of the National Defence College Course 27 which held on Friday in Abuja.

”In spite of the commendable progress, the Nigerian state is still beset with some existential and fundamental challenges,” the President was quoted as saying in his full address released by his media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina.

He added, “The Boko Haram, for instance, having lost their insurgency campaign, now factionalised and mutated into a new form of terrorist threat. Armed banditry and vandalism, kidnapping, pastoralist-farmers conflicts, cultism, and political violence have become new threats.”

“Other issues such as the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, drug trafficking, drug and substance abuse, and communal conflict, all add up to the security mix.

“Furthermore, the state of education, the youth bulge, unemployment, socio-political and ethno-religious divisions, fake news and hate speeches all help to quicken and compound the security challenges,” President Buhari outlined.

He told the audience at the event that his administration has made progress in its efforts at tackling the nation’s security challenges.

The President noted that they have been working with the security agencies, local traditional leaders, regional coalition partners, as well as national and international development partners.

He said, “We have spared no effort to rid the nation of terrorism and insurgency and resolve associated national security and humanitarian challenges.

“I particularly thank the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their patriotic efforts. I also thank all our development partners and foreign governments for their invaluable contributions.”

President Buhari reiterated that his administration would promote national security and development.

He also said they remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong nation.

The President explained that they would employ all elements of national and human resources to ensure security and peaceful co-existence while promoting the nation’s good standing abroad.

He congratulated the graduands at the event and challenged them to use the knowledge they have acquired during their training to complement the efforts towards ensuring peace in the country.

President Buhari also commended the management to the NDC, saying the government would continue to support its development strides, particularly the speedy completion of the permanent site at Piwoyi in the nation’s capital.