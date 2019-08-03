We Are Not Involved In Any Street Protest – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has distanced itself from reports of planned street protest in the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement he personally signed on Friday asked members of the union to disregard the reports.

He explained that before the union would take such a decision, appropriate organs of the Congress would have thoroughly debated the pressing issue.

Wabba stressed that NLC has no reason to proceed on mass action while only the organs of the union have the power to take such a decision.

He, however, said the union would not stop anyone or group from staging a peaceful protest against any policy with which they disagree.

Read the full statement below:

We would wish to inform our members/affiliate unions, civil society allies and the general public that the Nigeria Labour Congress is neither organising nor getting associated with any mass action or street protest over any issue in any part or every part of the country in the days ahead.

Before we embark on any mass action or street protest, the issue(s) in contestation must first be thoroughly debated by the appropriate organs of the Congress.

Similarly, the decision to do a mass action or any form of protest is usually taken by those organs.

Accordingly, we wish to state unambiguously that neither has such an issue arisen nor a debate for a mass action taken place, let alone a decision to proceed on mass action.

We are therefore not involved in any street protest.

Nonetheless, Congress respects the right of the citizenry to freely associate and hold an opinion and to peacefully protest against any policy or policies with which they disagree.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni.

President.