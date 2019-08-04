DSS Confirms Sowore’s Arrest

The Department of State Security Service (DSS), has confirmed the arrest of former Presidential Aspirant, African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

Spokesman of the commission, Peter Afunaya, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Afunaya said that the DSS is acting within its constitutional powers to arrest and detain anybody or group who threatens the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

The DSS spokesman declined to comment whether Mr Sowore is at their office in Lagos or Abuja.

He added that the call for revolution poses as a national security threat.

Sowore, an activist and publisher of online news platform SaharaReporters, was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

His arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services was confirmed by his personal assistant who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

The news website said its publisher’s arrest was not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in the country scheduled for August 5, 2019.

However, several prominent Nigerians including, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili, Shehu Sani have called for the release of Mr Sowore.