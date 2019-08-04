Ebonyi Govt Reacts To Indigene Killed In South Africa

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has reacted to the murder of an indigene of the state, Benjamin Simeon.

The late Simeon who resides in South Africa was killed by yet to be identified gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor, Governor Umahi called for a probe into the death of its citizen and for justice to be served.

Read Full Statement Below:

The attention of His Excellency, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State has been drawn through the report in Channels television to the ugly incident of the gruesome murder of a Nigerian and Ebonyi citizen residing in South Africa, Mr Benjamin Simeon by yet to be identified gunmen.

Governor Umahi is greatly saddened by this act and has called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to intervene and press it on the South African envoy to immediately open investigation into this senseless killing of a law-abiding citizen of the country who was until his death a native of Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It is our full conviction that unravelling the circumstances surrounding this heinous murder of Simeon presents to the fore, the need for the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi State and the family of the deceased.

The loss of a highly talented and law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood. In the face of the foregoing, the least that can be done for him and his family now is to prove that he did not die in vain by vigorously probing his murder and ensuring that the killers face justice”

We, therefore, call on the South African High Commissioner to do the needful by ensuring that those behind the death of Benjamin Simeon are brought to book and rein in their brothers who have been killing Nigerians in their numbers in various major cities of South Africa.