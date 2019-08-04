Edo Assembly: Court Orders Obaseki Not To Issue Fresh Proclamation 

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has restrained the Governor of Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki from issuing a fresh proclamation letter, as directed by the Senate.

The court also stopped the clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate as well as the speaker of the house of representatives or their agents,

Officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Furthermore, the court granted an order re-straining the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service, their servants, agents, officers or privies from sealing up the Edo State House of Assembly, or obstructing activities at the Edo assembly.

According to the court, the orders followed requests sought by the deputy speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, and the member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the Assembly, Hon. Henry Okhua-Robo, who are the plaintiffs in the case.

In the obtained order paper , the court said: “the plaintiffs or applicants are granted an order of interim injunction, restraining the 1st-3rd defendant or respondents in this case the clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, their servant, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the substantive suit”.