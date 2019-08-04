Edo Assembly Crisis, Reflection Of Immature Politics, Says Odigie-Oyegun

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, says the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly is a reflection of immature politics.

Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke to journalists in Benin, criticised the National Assembly’s order directing Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s parliament.

He noted that while President Muhammadu Buhari’s office is sovereign, the office of the state governor is sovereign and should be treated as such.

According to the APC chieftain, anyone who treats the governor with disdain is indirectly questioning the legitimacy of the people on him.

“Our politics has to start maturing. Our politics has to start being civilised. Our politics has to move from killings, maiming, thuggery and the rest of it.

“Our politics has to move to a stage where you can differ with somebody and state the good reasons for differing. I don’t think it has ever happened in this country that the National Assembly will issue instructions to a sovereign government.

“People don’t seem to realise it, there are two sovereignties. We have the President who represents the sovereignty of this nation and the governor reflects the sovereignty of the state,” he said.

Odigie-Oyegun also advised APC leaders to stop heating up the polity with unguarded utterances, stressing that anyone who doesn’t want the governor for a second term can do that through the ballot in the party’s primaries.