Ex-Big Brother Housemates Teddy A, BamBam Get Engaged

Former housemates of the TV reality show, Big Brother, Teddy A and BamBam have gotten engaged.

The Double Wahala housemates, Tope Adenibuyan and Bamike Olawunmi started their relationship while they were in the house.

BamBam made the announcement of their engagement on her Instagram page.

Teddy A also posted a picture of the ring on BamBam’s finger with flowery petals reading ‘Will you marry me?’.

Earlier in the Big Brother house, the couple were once paired by biggie with the name ‘BamTeddy’.

See Posts Below: