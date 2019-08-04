Nobody Should Attempt The ‘Revolution Now’ Protest In Rivers State – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that nobody should attempt the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest in the state.

Governor Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the RevolutionNow protest and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.

The Governor said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.

He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.

Governor Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action “, Governor Wike said.