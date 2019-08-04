Obasanjo Meets With Representatives Of Fulani Community

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with repressentatives of the fulani community in the Southwest including Kwara and Kogi states, to seek solutions to the recurring clashes between farmers and herders.

The former president met the group, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria at his hill top home in Abeokuta the Ogun State Capital.

The group blamed the current security situation partly on the alleged inability to access security operatives to air the grievances and those profiting from the situation.

On his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo recommended genuine dialogue and constant discussions as part of the measures capable of resolving the current security concerns between farmers and herders in the country.

Chief obasanjo however, asked the leaders of the association to take the message of peace and harmonious relationships to the grassroots where they reside.