El-Zakzaky: DSS Working With Stakeholders To Comply With Court Order – Spokesman

The Department of the State Services (DSS), Says the commission is in talks with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with the court order granted to the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A statement by the spokesman of the commission, Dr. Peter Afunanya, “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

READ ALSO: Court Grants El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave To Seek Medical Treatment Abroad

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy”.

The Kaduna State High Court on Monday granted El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat, leave to seek medical attention abroad.

Justice Darius Khobo in his ruling ordered that the IMN leader and his wife be accompanied abroad by officials of the Kaduna State government.

The presiding judge ruled that El-Zakzaky and his wife should proceed to India for medical treatment.

He, however, did not give any time frame as to how long they will stay in India.