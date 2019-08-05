Governor Bello’s Deputy Blasts Him, Calls For Tight Security In Kogi

The deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, on Monday blasted his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, accusing him of encouraging violence in the state.

Achuba in an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily claimed that he is being victimised by the governor for ‘doing the right thing,’ he also called for tight security in the state due to the spread of violence in the state.

“As a deputy governor, I have tried my best internally to ensure that the right things are done. For that sake, I am hated and denied my right.

“This was why in my last press interview I cried out to the world and to the law enforcement agents to focus on Kogi State because of the level of violence being perpetrated by the sitting governor of Kogi State,” Achuba said.

The deputy governor also described his current relationship with the governor as ‘rough and not very smooth.’

He blasted the governor for not towing the path of good governance and not delivering good governance to the people of the state.

“The communication broke down at a point where it became very glaring that he was not towing the path of good governance.

“The state of affairs is no very smooth; it is rough because of the disposition of the governor of Kogi State.

“Everyone elected to the position of governor and the deputy governor is expected to deliver on promises. You are expected to look at the wellbeing of the people and effect changes. These changes are not forthcoming in Kogi State.”

Achuba also claimed that Kogi State governor does not embrace criticism. According to him, this is not the trait of a good leader.

“When you access the government of Yahaya Bello, from day one it has been fighting, fighting and fighting. Anyone that has a different opinion from him becomes an enemy. Anyone that says anything that he is not pleased with, he goes ahead to attack the person.

“In governance, you must give room for criticism whether good or bad. A good leader learns from criticism. Those who criticise you might not necessarily be your enemy.”

Achuba added that despite him seeking the intervention of state governors, traditional rulers among others, ‘yet there is no solution,’ to the lingering crisis between him and the governor.