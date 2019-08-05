Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo

Gunmen have killed a police inspector attached to the Isua-Akoko police division in Ondo State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when the inspector and one other sergeant were on patrol along the highway linking Ondo with Edo and Kogi states.

He was however shot and killed while the other officer narrowly escaped.

The spokesperson of Ondo State police command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He disclosed that investigations have commenced on the incident in order to apprehend the perpetrators and equally ensure adequate security of lives and property of residents as well as commuters in the area.

The route has been notorious for kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities.