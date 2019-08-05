If APC Can Govern Nigeria Well, People Will Not Ask For Revolution – Afegbua

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Kassim Afegbua, has criticised the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government over its style of governance.

Agebua, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today said if the APC can govern the nation well, Nigerians would not be agitating.

His comments follow the Revolution Now protest that held on Monday in some parts of the country, an act that led to clashes between security agencies and protesters.

“If you look at the blueprint of the Revolution Now, they are asking for quite a number of very salient issues.

“But for the failure of government, for the failure of the All Progressives Congress-led government in certain critical sectors of the nation’s economy, both politics and the welfare of the people, this Revolution Now is beginning to gain attention in the minds of the people.

“If things were right, if the APC could seat down and provide governance, if they can govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like Revolution Now,” he said.

READ ALSO: Governor Bello’s Deputy Blasts Him, Calls For Tight Security In Kogi

Afegbua’s comments follow the protest by some aggrieved Nigerians who in Lagos, Abuja and some parts of the country to express their displeasure over the spate of killings, unemployment among several other issues.

To the PDP presidential council spokesman, today’s demonstrations send a strong signal to the ruling class against bad governance contrary to the belief by some people that it was successful.

“For those APC chieftains who are overfed with the menu of some ideological precepts, they may see this as not succeeding, but in the minds and hearts of Nigerians, they are making a very strong statement over the misgovernance in the last four years.

“The APC government appears so confused, so rudderless, so clueless to the extent that there is no conversation on sensitive national issues,” he said.

When asked how the APC was voted into office despite alleging it to be so clueless, the PDP chieftain said he wouldn’t want to comment on something considered as a prejudice since the matter is pending in the court.

He, however, insisted that the 2019 presidential election to his opinion didn’t meet the requirement for being considered as fair.