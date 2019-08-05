Katsina FMC Upgrades Health Care System To Electronic Recording

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Katsina State has upgraded its health care system to electronic recording.

This is to help reduce the rate of paper work done manually in the hospital and improve service delivery.

In a press briefing held at the hospital, the Managing Director of the hospital, Dr. Suleiman Muhammad noted that the system is also been linked to the payment of the hospital.

The electronic recording will cut down on the monies collected from patients to reduce filtrate of money being collected from patients for service delivery and to ensure that patients get value for their money.

Mr. Muhammad while enjoying the general public to always be making their payments through designated payment points in the hospital maintained that the system has also been designed to improve patients interaction with the hospital and shortens the time that the patients spend.

This system was introduced in the hospital over a year.