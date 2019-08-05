Man Drinks Insecticide, Another Locks Self In Car

Two men have been found dead in Lagos, the State Police Command has said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bala Elkana, explained in a statement on Sunday that the bodies were recovered in Ijanikin and Obalende areas of the state.

“On 03/08/2019 At about 0930hrs, information received by Ijanikin Police Station revealed that one unidentified man, about 35 years old was lying dead inside a bush beside the bridge at Adio bus stop area of Ijanikin Lagos,” he said.

Elkana added, “A team of homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene. At close observation, one plastic of Snipper suspected to have been taken by the deceased was found beside him.”

He noted that photographs were taken and the remains of the victim have been removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Yaba Lagos for autopsy.

While investigation is ongoing, the Command’s spokesman confirmed that the body of the other victim, Adebekun Samuel, was found in a car.

He said, ”On 28/07/2019 at about 1730hrs, Onikan Police Station received a distress call from Obalende road that a man locked himself inside a vehicle Toyota Camry with registration number BEN 231 CB, colour Gold.

“Immediately the scene was visited, the door was forced opened and it was discovered that the man had given up the ghost. The family of the deceased was quickly contacted via his phone.”

According to Elkana, the family of the 61-year-old noted that he had been sick.

He said no foul play was suspected while the victim’s body and vehicle have been released to the family on request.