Middle Belt Forum President Calls For Proscription Of Herdsmen

The President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Brutus Pogu, has called for the proscription of herdsmen.

Dr Pogu’s statement follows a series of attacks by alleged herdsmen on innocent Nigerians.

He accused them of committing genocide on the middle belt people and hiding under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association.

Dr Pogu made this known on Monday at a one-day ethnic nationalities conference of the middle belt forum themed the Reawakening.

He also accused the Federal government of attempting to change the narrative by describing them as bandits insisting that they are Fulani herdsmen.

On the issue of land bill, Dr Pogu called for the rejection of what he described as a bill to take away ancestral land from middle beltans for government use.

Speaking on the Tiv/Jukun crisis, he described it as unfortunate, thereby urging both sides to embrace peace.