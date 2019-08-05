PHOTOS: Heavy Security Stalls ‘RevolutionNow’ Protest In Ilorin

The ‘RevolutionNow’ protest march scheduled to take place on Monday has suffered a setback in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The march failed to hold as security operatives from the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) took over the venue for the take-off.

At the entrance of the Ilorin Stadium Complex, heavily-armed security personnel were stationed, preventing people from gaining access to the facility.

VIDEO: Police Disperse ‘RevolutionNow’ Protesters, Arrest Journalist, Others In Lagos

This affected the athletes who usually go to the stadium for training as they were also denied entry.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, the need to forestall any breakdown of law and order informs the heavy security presence as the call for revolution is against the law.

See photos of the situation at the stadium below: