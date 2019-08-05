Police Stop #RevolutionNow Protest At Unity Fountain

Updated August 5, 2019
Heavy security presence at the national stadium, Abuja. INSET: Heavy security presence at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. PHOTOS: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

The protest by the RevolutionNow group scheduled to hold at Unity Fountain in Abuja was stopped by police in the state capital. 

Police on Monday stopped protesters from protesting at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Despite the rain, some protesters led by Ariyo Dare later went to the front of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to protest.

They later submitted a letter and petition to protest the detention of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

 

