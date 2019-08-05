‘RevolutionNow’ Organisers Change Lagos Venue, Say Protest Continues On Tuesday

The organisers of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest have vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, August 6.

They made the disclosure at a press conference held on Monday in Lagos.

The conveners comprising members of a coalition of different civil society organisations said the police fired canisters of tear gas at protesters who gathered peacefully in Surulere area of the state.

They, however, insisted that they would converge on the Freedom Park in Ojota area despite facing resistance from the police today.

READ ALSO: Police Disperse ‘RevolutionNow’ Protesters, Arrest Journalist, Others In Lagos

Earlier, the police dispersed a crowd of protesters who gathered at the National Stadium in Surulere area of the state.

A number of protesters were arrested and taken into a van marked ‘Lagos State Task Force’.

A journalist with online news platform, Sahara Reporters, was among those arrested as police dispersed the crowd at the venue.

However, the arrest was condemned in a series of tweets by the Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP).

The organisation threatened to take international legal action if the arrested persons continue to remain in custody.

Read the tweets below:

Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) are clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal. Whoever approved this needs a remedial course in constitutional law.#MyRight — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019