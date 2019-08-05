‘RevolutionNow’ Organisers Change Lagos Venue, Say Protest Continues On Tuesday
The organisers of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest have vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, August 6.
They made the disclosure at a press conference held on Monday in Lagos.
The conveners comprising members of a coalition of different civil society organisations said the police fired canisters of tear gas at protesters who gathered peacefully in Surulere area of the state.
They, however, insisted that they would converge on the Freedom Park in Ojota area despite facing resistance from the police today.
READ ALSO: Police Disperse ‘RevolutionNow’ Protesters, Arrest Journalist, Others In Lagos
Earlier, the police dispersed a crowd of protesters who gathered at the National Stadium in Surulere area of the state.
A number of protesters were arrested and taken into a van marked ‘Lagos State Task Force’.
A journalist with online news platform, Sahara Reporters, was among those arrested as police dispersed the crowd at the venue.
However, the arrest was condemned in a series of tweets by the Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP).
The organisation threatened to take international legal action if the arrested persons continue to remain in custody.
Read the tweets below:
Nigerians deserve to exercise their constitutional and internationally recognized human right to peaceful protest without fear of being targeted.#StandUp4HumanRights #FreeSowore #FreeSoworeNow @UN_SPExperts
@UNHumanRights @antonioguterres @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019
Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) are clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal. Whoever approved this needs a remedial course in constitutional law.#MyRight
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019
Nigerians have the right to protest.
True in #HongKong true in #PuertoRico
It should be true in #Nigeria#FreeSowore #FreeSoworeNow #StandUp4HumanRights @UN_SPExperts @UNHumanRights @antonioguterres @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019
We’re concerned about the reported arbitrary arrest by @PoliceNG of some ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters and a journalist. The Nigerian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release ALL peaceful protesters. We’ll pursue international legal action if they’re not released.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019
