‘RevolutionNow’: SERAP Calls For Release Of Arrested Journalist, Protesters

The Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the release of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters and a journalist.

It also threatened to take international legal action if the arrested persons continue to remain in custody.

This followed a protest by a group of individuals who gathered at the National Stadium in Surulere for the march.

READ ALSO: Police Disperse ‘RevolutionNow’ Protesters, Arrest Journalist, Others In Lagos

The crowd was, however, dispersed by police personnel who arrested some protesters and a journalist with online news platform, Sahara Reporters.

The reporter, who was identified by his colleagues, was said to have failed to show any form of identification before he was arrested.

In its reaction, SERAP condemned the action of the security operatives in a series of tweets on Monday.

It insisted that Nigerians deserve to exercise their constitutional and internationally recognised human right to peaceful protest without fear of being targeted.

“Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) is clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal.

“Whoever approved this needs a remedial course in constitutional law,” the human rights organisation said.

SERAP added, “We’re concerned about the reported arbitrary arrest by police of some ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters and a journalist.

“The Nigerian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all peaceful protesters. We’ll pursue international legal action if they’re not released.”

According to the organisation, the situation in Nigeria should not be different from that of Hong Kong and Puerto Rico.

Read the tweets below:

Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) are clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal. Whoever approved this needs a remedial course in constitutional law.#MyRight — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019