Super Eagles Forward, Samuel Chukwueze Rejoins Villareal

Ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga season, the Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has rejoined his Spanish club, Villarreal.

Chukwueze, who scored once as Nigeria finished third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, was given an extended break.

The Yellow Submarine took to Twitter to confirm his pre-season arrival on Monday.

“He’s here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training programme at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with @NGSuperEagles. Great to have you back, Samu!” the club said.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season, to help Javier Calleja’s men finish 14th in LaLiga.

Chukweze will be expected to play a part when Villarreal take on La Nucia in a pre-season game on Wednesday.