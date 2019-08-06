Borno Governor Approves Outstanding Grants For 10,319 Workers, Pensioners

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to‎ 9,898 workers.

He also ordered the payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners and another compassionate intervention to families of 236 pensioners who have also passed on.

The Special Adviser to the governor on public relations and strategy, Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, Governor Zulum had in July approved the payment of gratuities to ‎1,684 pensioners who retired from 2013 to date.

Gusau explained that in the latest approval, the governor ‎directed the Head of Service to work with the state’s Ministry of Finance to ensure payments hit bank accounts of all beneficiaries within days.

Similarly, the governor approved the payment of furniture allowance to two permanent secretaries who were in office when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat in Maiduguri on May 31, 2019, 48 hours after his inauguration.

During the visit, the governor was said to have noted some permanent secretaries, directors and other categories of workers who were absent.

He also caught many who came late and promised sanctions for erring officials with a reward for the permanent secretaries and 96 workers he met on ground.

In fulfillment of his promise, Governor Zulum rewarded the permanent secretaries with speedy approval of their furniture allowances ‎and gave the order for early release of the 2019 leave grant to the 96 workers he met in office.

The same workers were also included for payment of the 2018 outstanding leave grants.

Gusau also said that Governor Zulum’s approval also included payment of temporary salaries and pensions to 56 workers and 51 pensioners that were yet to fully comply with requirements to complete their biometric capturing to become permanently entitled to monthly salaries and pensions.