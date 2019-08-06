Buhari Should Urgently Release All Political Prisoners – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of those it described as political prisoners in the country.

PDP National Chairman Mr Uche Secondus, made this call on Tuesday while addressing reporters in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Mr Secondus, who paid condolence to Governor Umaru Fintiri on the loss of his father, condemned the arrest of such persons, including that of Mr Omoloye Sowore.

“We want to directly ask Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari, to release the political prisoners; it is not done in any political dispensation,” he said.

Military Era?

According to the PDP national chairman, it is the first time that a democratically elected government is holding political prisoners and refusing to release them.

He described the situation as unfortunate, stressing that it could disrupt the peace of the country.

Secondus added, “What we are seeing today is as if we are in a military era.

“He (Buhari) should quickly and urgently release all political prisoners and allow a democratic atmosphere to thrive in a country where everybody is guaranteed the freedom of speech.”

Sowore, the publisher of online news platform Sahara Reporters, was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday in Lagos.

The arrest is reported to be in connection with the “RevolutionNow” protest march scheduled to hold on Monday across the country.

While the action of the security outfit sparked outcry in the country, the Presidency said that it was in the right direction, adding that millions of Nigerians voted for the government of their choice in the February 23 presidential election.

Ahead of the protest, the police warned organisers and members to shelve their plans and vowed to resist any attempt to forcefully take over government.

Although the march failed to go as scheduled in some states, protesters who defiled police warning were arrested at the Surulere area of Lagos.