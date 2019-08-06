DPR Seals 57 Petrol Stations, Gas Plants In Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 53 petrol stations and four gas refilling plants in Kaduna State.

DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, Isa Tafida, told reporters on Tuesday during a monitoring exercise that the facilities were sealed for various offences.

He said some of the erring petrol and gas stations were penalised for selling below the N145 approved pump price, under-delivery, and non-compliance to safety regulations.

Other offences he listed include operating without license, construction and operation without DPR licence, and installation of facilities without approval.

Mr Tafida revealed that the Department inspected no fewer than 300 petrol stations between the months of July and August.

He explained that this was to ensure compliance and to also make sure people are not short-changed by unscrupulous marketers, especially as the Sallah festival draws closer.

He added that the exercise would also help to checkmate diversion of products and hoarding, selling above government approved pump price, and under-delivery by petroleum marketers among others.

The zonal operations controller who led other officials on the inspection tour said the DPR has intensified its operations within the state, in furtherance of its constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, a petrol station located along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway was found to be collecting and diverting petroleum products outside the country.

Mr Tafida stressed that the operation of illegal gas plants without licence and under unsafe condition was illegal and would not be allowed.

He warned operators of gas plants to stop selling products to retailers due to the inherent risks to the public.

The DPR official also asked them to ensure that stringent safety measures were applied in accordance with international best practice

He noted that the ongoing surveillance of marketers across Kaduna would be sustained to ensure that petroleum operations and facilities were kept in check in the interest and safety of the masses.

The Department is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and supervising activities of the oil and gas industry across the country, with a view to instilling sanity and orderliness in the system.

See photos below: