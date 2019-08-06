FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays For Eid-El-Kabir

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday – August 12 and 13 – as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, declared this in a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the government.

She made the declaration in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the office.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora, to use the period to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

She also urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria for the growth and development of the nation.

The permanent secretary reaffirmed the determination of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

She added that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

Ehuriah also stated the government’s desire for all citizens to live a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another.

She wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling celebrations.