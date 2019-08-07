Flood: One Killed, Over 100 Houses Destroyed In Bauchi Village

Tragedy again struck in Bauchi on Tuesday when at least one person was killed and several persons displaced, following the flood that ravaged Dindima village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

According to the village head of Dindima, Sale Ubandoma, over 100 houses were affected and several farmlands destroyed as a result of the heavy downpour.

A similar occurrence was recorded at Liman Katagum community where heavy flooding was also recorded with a bridge linking over twenty communities cut off.

The state government has sent a delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleman to the affected communities.

A part of the delegation is the state emergency management agency which has been directed to expedite action in providing relief materials to the victims of the disaster.

Earlier a pedestrian bridge collapsed at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Gubi Campus killing at least four students and eight others injured.

The bridge which links one of the hostels and another building containing lecture rooms collapsed on Monday midnight, following a heavy downpour.

Following the tragic incident, ATBU management was forced to issue a notice for students to vacate the campus.