Makinde Approves N60m Bursary For Oyo Students In Law School

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has approved the sum of N500, 000 as a bursary to each of the 120 Oyo State indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

The governor made this approval on Tuesday after he received a delegation of the Law School students in his office in Ibadan.

While speaking to the students, Governor Makinde said Oyo State has, by the gesture on the bursary award, made an investment on the Law School students and would love to make returns.

He advised them to ensure that they come back home to make contributions to Oyo State after their studies.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, noted that the approved sum is to cater for the 2019/2010 backlog session of Oyo State Indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

He said that the governor’s decision was aimed at assisting the students to achieve greatness and encourage the students.

The Governor also charged the Law School students not to lose hope whatever the challenges they face, noting that “life is not just for those who work hard but those who persevere.”

In his response, the leader of the delegate, Olaniyi Ogunlade, appreciated the Governor, he promised that he and his colleagues will make the best result in the history of Oyo State students in the Law School and will be proud to present the results to the Governor in the not too distant time.

He also made a promise that the beneficiaries of the bursary award would return to contribute their quota to the development of the State.