Kogi Assembly Commences Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Gov

Channels Television  
Updated August 7, 2019
Kogi Deputy Governor Alleges Threat To His Life
The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, addresses reporters in Lokoja on August 1, 2019.

 

The Kogi State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against the state’s Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, over his criticism of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The lawmakers described the action as gross misconduct against the governor and the people of the state.

The impeachment process followed a petition signed by 21 members of the House which was presented during plenary on Wednesday by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello who represents Ajaokuta constituency.

More to follow…



