‘Many Nigerians Portray Our Good Image Abroad’, Dabiri-Erewa Praises Adewale’s Appointment

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commended the appointment of Nigeria-born Adewale Adeyemo as President of the Obama Foundation.

Chairman of the commission, Abike Dairi-Erewa, in a statement issued on Tuesday by her spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, described the development as a “well-deserved appointment.”

According to her, it was gratifying that the US-based Nigerian was qualified enough to be the President of the Obama Foundation.

Dabiri-Erewa believes that the appointment has shown that “we have many wonderful Nigerians portraying the good image of the country in their chosen fields.”

“Your track record of experience is of high repute, which has demonstrated that millions of Nigerians in the Diaspora are excelling in their various professions and continue to project a good image of the country,” she said in the letter issued to Adeyemo.

Adeyemo, an economic expert, was on Tuesday announced as the first president of the Obama Foundation.

Adeyemo will work closely with current Foundation leadership, including Board Chairman Martin Nesbitt and CEO David Simas and will manage the Foundation’s day-to-day operations, helping to implement the organisation’s overall strategic goals and vision.

Obama Foundation is the non-profit of the former US president, Barack Obama.