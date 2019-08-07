PHOTOS: #TakeItBack Campaigners Ask FG To Release Sowore, Others

Some members of the ‘Take It Back’ campaign on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to release Mr Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 Presidential Election.

The group members who carried placards marched to the Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa, demanding the immediate freedom of other members of the Revolution Now protest arrested by State Security Service.

Although they were initially received by a senior official at the embassy, they, however, insisted on seeing the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabir Bala.

Speaking to Channels Television, the group’s Coordinator, Doris Ikeri-Solarin, said members are not happy with happenings in the country, urging the envoy to relay the message to the Federal Government.

See photos below: