Police Arraign Six ‘Revolution Now’ Protesters

The Lagos State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department (SCIID) Panti has arraigned six persons who allegedly took part in Monday’s protests convened by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The six protesters were arraigned before an Ebute-Metta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Tuesday on two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

One of the six protesters is a 51-year-old lawyer, Mr Gabriel Ojumah.

After filing a bail application, the Chief Magistrate admitted Ojumah to bail on self-recognizance and the other five defendants to N100,000 bail each with two sureties in the like sum.

Further proceedings have been adjourned till September, 26.