Soldiers Kill Three Police Officers, One Civilian In Taraba – Force Spokesperson

The Nigeria police Force through its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba has said that soldiers killed three officers of the Force and a civilian in Taraba State.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCP Mba said that the three officers were killed while on investigative activities within the Ibi area of Taraba.

He said that the officers had gone to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu who was indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the State.

Mr Mba stated that the police operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi – Jalingo Road, as they were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo.

The police spokesman said the operatives were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty.

“Three Policemen (comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds. The soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run,” Mba said.

He further stressed that Alhaji Hamisu, is a notorious kidnap kingpin, who has been on the police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) was paid.

According to the police spokesman, the IGP has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers, adding that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

A full investigation into the incident has also been ordered by the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu.