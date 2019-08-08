Another Nigerian Taxi Driver Killed In South Africa

Another Nigerian taxi driver Joseph Ajouna, has been killed by gunmen in South Africa.

This comes less than a week when Benjamin Simeon, also a Nigerian taxi driver who hails from Okposi, Ebonyi State was killed in Johannesburg on August 3, 2019.

Explaining the incident, the leader of the Nigerian Citizens Association, Western Cape Province, Mr Charles Eleberi, said the victim who hails from Umuahia Ubeku in Abia state was stabbed several times by passengers he went to pick in Nyanga location, Cape Town, South Africa.

Mr Eleberi further stated that the late Ajouna’s car and belongings were stolen and was declared dead by the time he reached the hospital.

In July, the Nyanga police had called on Uber and Bolt (formerly Taxify) drivers to avoid the Browns Farm Crossroads and Nyanga areas as robbers and hijackers targeted the e-hailing service drivers.

However, Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Ambassador Kabir Bala, along with other mission officials have visited his pregnant widow and two children where he promised that the case will be followed up till the perpetrators are brought to book.