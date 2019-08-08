Milan Announce Lukaku’s Signing From United

Inter Milan on Thursday officially announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The United’s Belgian forward Lukaku had earlier arrived to undergo medical tests ahead of his likely transfer.

According to the Serie A club, Lukaku signed for Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

“The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” Inter said in a statement.

The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported to be in the region of 80 million euros ($90 million).

Inter announced the deal with a video of the 26-year-old in an Inter shirt saying: “Inter: it’s not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

Lukaku, who had long been tipped for the move to Inter, landed in Milan on Thursday for his medical, with fans who waited at the airport for his arrival chanting “Lukaku is ours”.

The Belgium international has not played a single minute of United’s pre-season campaign ahead of the move, and has been pictured training instead with Anderlecht, the club with which he started his senior career.

AFP