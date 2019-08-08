EFCC Arrest ABU Graduate For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a 32-year-old suspected fraudster, Loretta Okonkwo, for obtaining money under false pretense.

Okonkwo, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, was arrested on July 19, 2019 in Lagos, following a petition received by the Commission about her fraudulent activities.

The complainant alleged that he invested in Recharge and Make Money Limited, a company belonging to the suspect.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect, however, reneged on her promise to offer him a percentage of the proceeds on his investment and also refused to refund him.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court.



