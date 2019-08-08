El-Zakzaky Will Not Seek Asylum In A Foreign Land, Says IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has said that its leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat will not seek asylum in a foreign land.

While reacting to the conditions given by the Kaduna State Government, to the IMN leader before travelling for medical treatment in India, the shiites spokesman in a statement on Thursday said they (El-Zakzaky and wife) cannot abandon their fatherland.

Sheikh Abdurrahman Abubakar, who is also Chairman of the Free El-Zakzaky said that”their leader won’t flee the country for whatever reason because the IMN leader and his wife are bona fide citizens of Nigeria, and therefore can’t abandon their fatherland to seek political asylum in a foreign land”.

Abubakar however disclosed that arrangements are already on ground to fly their embattled leader and the wife to India for medical treatment as pronounced by the Kaduna High Court.

According to him, relevant officials of the state are already in touch with the surviving son of El-Zakzaky for their travelling arrangements, adding that the fresh conditions given by the Kaduna State government were mere after thought.