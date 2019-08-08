Evans’ Arrest And Key Operations By Slain Police Officers

The police have paid tributes to the slain officers and revealed the key operations they were involved in.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, gave the breakdown in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

While paying tribute to the officers, he identified them as Inspector Mark Edaile from Edo State, as well as Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa who both hailed from Taraba State.

According to Mr Mba, the slain men were outstanding members of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team attacked by soldiers in Taraba on Tuesday.

He added that they were among some of the most disciplined, proficient, and hardworking police investigators in the service of the nation.

“Until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high-profile and high-risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations,” the Force spokesman said.

He listed some of the operations to include the arrest of suspected kidnap kingpin, Evans, and that of 22 Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State in 2014.

Mba said the slain officers were also part of the team that arrested one Umar Abdulmalik, the “overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria” and several of his group members.

He added that they participated in the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.

The Force Public Relations Officer noted that most recently, the late police officers partook in the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State.

He said they also arrested 13 suspected terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his hometown Daura, Katsina State on May 1, among many other outstanding feats.

In his reaction, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu condoled with the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes.

He gave assurance that the death of the policemen would not be in vain and called for calm among Nigerians.

“Efforts are in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime. May their souls rest in peace!” Mba said.